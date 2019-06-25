‘Not My Type’ – Trump Hits Out at Rape Accuser Again

US President Donald Trump has again denied allegations he sexually assaulted a columnist in the 1990s, saying “she’s not my type”.

Mr Trump on Monday said E. Jean Carroll was “totally lying” about the alleged attack in a New York department store in the mid-90s.

“I’ll say it with great respect: Number one, she’s not my type. Number two, it never happened. It never happened, OK?” Mr Trump told The Hill.

In follow-up interviews since Ms Carroll, 75, made the allegations in the New York magazine last Friday, the Elle columnist said she would consider pressing charges against Mr Trump, BBC writes.

Ms Carroll is the 16th woman to accuse Mr Trump of sexual misconduct. Mr Trump has denied all allegations against him.

She says the attack allegedly happened at a Bergdorf Goodman store in Manhattan in late 1995 or early 1996, when the pair bumped into each other while shopping.

The real estate magnate allegedly asked her for advice when buying lingerie for another woman and jokingly asked her to model it for him.

In the changing rooms, she said Mr Trump lunged at her, pinned her against a wall and forced himself on her.

Ms Carroll, whose “Ask E. Jean” advice column has appeared in Elle magazine since 1993, claims she managed to push him off after a “colossal struggle”.

Speaking to The Hill from the White House on Monday, Mr Trump staunchly dismissed the allegations due to appear in Ms Carroll’s forthcoming book, What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal.

He denied even knowing Ms Carroll despite being pictured with her in New York magazine alongside details of her allegations.

“She is — it’s just a terrible thing that people can make statements like that,” he said.

In response to Mr Trump’s latest denial and “not my type” comment, Ms Carroll told CNN: “I love that I’m not his type.”