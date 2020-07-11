Norwich relegated after Hammers drubbing, Liverpool held

Norwich City became the first club to be relegated from the Premier League this season as Michail Antonio scored all four goals in West Ham’s 4-0 win at Carrow Road Saturday.

A seventh successive league defeat left Daniel Farke’s side anchored at the foot of the table, 13 points from safety with only three games to play.

Antonio volleyed the first from inside the six-yard area after Issa Diop’s flick from a corner before using his head to guide Mark Noble’s free-kick beyond Tim Krul.

Hammers skipper Noble also provided the ball over the top for Antonio’s hat-trick. Krul saved his initial shot but it fell invitingly for the West Ham player to head over the line. His fourth was a tap-in from Ryan Fredericks’ pass.

West Ham’s first Premier League away win under David Moyes lifts them six points above the relegation zone, with two of their remaining three matches at home to fellow strugglers Watford and Aston Villa.

Elsewhere, Burnley ended new champions Liverpool’s hopes of completing the season with a 100% Premier League home record after Jay Rodriguez’s second-half equaliser earned them a 1-1 draw at Anfield.

Andy Robertson had given the home side the lead in the first half, but they also spurned a number of good opportunities to score more, with Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones guilty of wayward shooting.

