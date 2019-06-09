Norway Rout Nigeria in Women World Cup Opener

Former champions Norway kicked off their Women’s World Cup campaign with a routine 3-0 victory over Nigeria, despite the absence of Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg.

Guro Reiten’s deflected shot gave the 1995 winners the lead on 17 minutes in Reims before a powerful strike from Lisa-Marie Utland doubled their advantage.

The Falcons misery was completed when Osinachi Ohale turned a cross into her own net before halftime as Norway cruised to an opening win in Group A, leaving them level on three points with hosts France.

Lyon striker Hegerberg, who scored a hat-trick in Lyon’s Champions League final win over Barcelona last month, refused to come to the tournament due to a dispute with her national federation, which she accuses of failing to respect women players.

Speaking shortly after the game, Onome Ebi promised that she and her teammates will work on their mistakes before the second game against bottom of the table Korea Republic.

“We’re going to go back and look at our mistakes and maybe work on them. The second game will be better than the first, we’ve learned so much from this first game and we’ll come back,” she said.

“We have to win the second game [against the Korea Republic], we’ll do all we can to win.”