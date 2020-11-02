Northern Governors demand for regulation of social media

The Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF) has called for the regulation of social media in Nigeria.

In a communiqué issued in Kaduna on Monday at the end of their meeting with traditional rulers and other stakeholders from the region, the forum said the new media would have to be regulated in order to halt the dangers of spreading fake news.

Reading the communiqué, on Monday, Chairman of the Northern States Governors Forum, and Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong, said the resolution became necessary after the recent security challenges that enveloped the country.

“The meeting took note of the devastating effect of the uncontrolled social media in spreading fake news.

“Therefore, calls for major control mechanisms and censorship of social media practice in Nigeria,” parts of the communiqué read.

