‘North will only vote Northern Candidate in 2023’ – Arewa Group

Acting Chairman of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Alhaji Musa Liman Kwande, has said northerners will vote for a fellow northerner presidential candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Speaking in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital Sunday, the ACF acting chairman said party affiliation will not matter in the organisation’s choice.

“I am expressing my opinion as a full-fledged Northerner and a citizen of Nigeria and not that of ACF.

“Northern Nigerians who are tested and trusted should contest for any political office with anybody from any part of Nigeria and the people should exercise their democratic franchise to vote for their candidate of choice.”

The ACF chief said the forum and Northern Elders Forum (NEF) are pressure groups striving for the development of North and other parts of the country, like Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and others in the Southsouth region.

Kwande, who is the Baraden (generalissimo) of Lafia, advised fellow Northerners to develop the region by voting for people who are pro-development and not self-centred politicians.

He said: “Nigeria is our country. We must unite and develop it, despite being from different geographical locations. We should not relent in the pursuit of growth and development as we are blessed with gifted people and many resources. Only Nigerians would develop the country to greater heights.”

The acting ACF chairman urged Nigerians to embrace peace and dialogue, saying violence is against democratic norms but a treat to the federation.