North West and Reign Disick are the Cutest Rock Stars Ever

Yes, rock is not dead as North West and Reign Disick are a living proof of that!

The cousins and offsprings of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West and Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, dressed up as rock stars as part of their halloween costumes.

The cute duo had the full face paint, black teeshirts, ideal hairstyles, guitars and not forgetting the noise to complete their characterisation.

Proud dad, Kanye shared a video of North West and Reign Disick, screaming their lungs out on Twitter. Mama bear, Kourtney Kardashian also posted photos and videos on Instagram.

See cute videos and photos below.

