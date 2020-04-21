North Korea’s Kim Jong Un in ‘grave danger’ after surgery

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un is said to be in grave danger after a heart surgery, US officials have said.

The official with access to Pyongyang says Kim was in critical condition after undergoing cardiovascular surgery last week.

The US wasn’t sure of Kim’s current condition, said the officials, who asked not to be identified.

Kim’s decline in health reported by CNN Monday evening comes after he recently missed the celebration of his grandfather’s birthday on April 15, which raised speculation about his well-being.

The 36-year-old ‘Supreme Leader’ had been last seen four days before that at a government meeting.

Daily NK, a speciality website run mostly by North Korean defectors, citing unidentified sources inside the reclusive state, said Kim was recovering at a villa in the Mount Kumgang resort county of Hyangsan on the east coast after getting the procedure on April 12 at a hospital there.

Kim’s health has deteriorated in recent months due to heavy smoking, obesity and overwork, the Daily NK report said.

“My understanding is that he had been struggling (with cardiovascular problems) since last August but it worsened after repeated visits to Mount Paektu,” a source was quoted as saying, referring to the country’s sacred mountain.

The dictator’s health woes also come as North Korean authorities revealed to citizens in public lectures that there were confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the country as early as the end of March.

There was no indication that Kim may have contracted the deadly flu-like infection, also known as COVID-19.