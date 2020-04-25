North Korean President Kim Jong-Un is Allegedly Dead

The NYPost is reporting that Kim Jong-Un is ‘rumored’ to be dead.

According to the outlet, this was confirmed by a Hong Kong broadcast network. However, they also added that a Japanese magazine is reporting that North Korea’s famous man is in a “vegetative state” after he underwent heart surgery earlier this month.

The report continued:

A vice director of HKSTV Hong Kong Satellite Television, a Beijing-backed broadcast network in Hong Kong, claimed that Kim was dead, citing a “very solid source.” Her post on the Chinese messaging app Weibo has been shared widely on social media, according to a report in the International Business Times. Other unconfirmed reports, attributed to senior party sources in Beijing, said an operation to insert a stent went wrong because the surgeon’s hands were shaking so badly.

We will return with more details later.

