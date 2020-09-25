‘Normalise Luxury and Enjoyment’, Omoni Oboli Advises Women

Tofunmi OluwashinaLifeStyleNo Comment on ‘Normalise Luxury and Enjoyment’, Omoni Oboli Advises Women

The lyrics to Tiwa Savage’s ‘Koroba’; ‘I no come this life to suffer,’ is the message of Omoni Oboli to women this morning.

The actress and mother of three shared a message advising women to normalise luxury and enjoyment as they are were not made to work for everyone else’s benefit.

Posting a picture taken in a Rolex store with a wrist watch in hand, Omoni Oboli advised women to learn to do stuff for themselves. Stuff like taking a trip,  a pampering session at the spa, etc.

She finished off with;

“We didn’t come to this life to work and pay bills. Only the best is good enough for me”.

, , ,

Related Posts

Kiddwaya Partners With Eko Hotels and Suites for New Commercial

September 24, 2020

‘Fani-Kayode planning to marry fifth wife’ –Kemi Olunloyo

September 24, 2020

“God Gave Me My New Family. I’m No Longer Alone” – Erica Nlewedim Tells Fans

September 24, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply