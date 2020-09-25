‘Normalise Luxury and Enjoyment’, Omoni Oboli Advises Women

The lyrics to Tiwa Savage’s ‘Koroba’; ‘I no come this life to suffer,’ is the message of Omoni Oboli to women this morning.
The actress and mother of three shared a message advising women to normalise luxury and enjoyment as they are were not made to work for everyone else’s benefit.
Posting a picture taken in a Rolex store with a wrist watch in hand, Omoni Oboli advised women to learn to do stuff for themselves. Stuff like taking a trip, a pampering session at the spa, etc.
She finished off with;
“We didn’t come to this life to work and pay bills. Only the best is good enough for me”.
View this post on Instagram
Dear woman…it’s important you take care of yourself 😍 Most of us work very hard, taking care of everyone else. See learn to treat yourself from time to time. Go on a trip, pamper yourself at the spa, buy something that makes you happy! Normalize luxury and enjoyment. We didn’t come to this life just to work and pay bills. Only the best is good enough for me! 👌🏽#PovertyIsInTheMind #WealthyMindset #RichBabe 👑