‘Normalise Luxury and Enjoyment’, Omoni Oboli Advises Women

The lyrics to Tiwa Savage’s ‘Koroba’; ‘I no come this life to suffer,’ is the message of Omoni Oboli to women this morning.

The actress and mother of three shared a message advising women to normalise luxury and enjoyment as they are were not made to work for everyone else’s benefit.

Posting a picture taken in a Rolex store with a wrist watch in hand, Omoni Oboli advised women to learn to do stuff for themselves. Stuff like taking a trip, a pampering session at the spa, etc.

She finished off with;

“We didn’t come to this life to work and pay bills. Only the best is good enough for me”.

