The estranged husband of Tiwa Savage, Tee Billz, has taken to social media to boast that none of his exes has been able to replace him.

According to the music exec, it’s “God’s flex” that he has so far proved to be an irreplaceable lover.

He wrote,

“None of my ex have been able to replace me! That’s God’s flex #LibraGang.”

See a snap of his post on social media below.

