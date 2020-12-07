Nollywood’s Ronke Odunsanya hires Keyamo in custody battle

Actress Ronke Odusanya has reportedly dragged her baby daddy Jago to court through the help of Festus Keyamo (SAN) in battle for full custody of their daughter.

According to GistLovers Blog, Ronke Odusanya demanded millions of Naira from Jago for a huge birthday celebration for their daughter.

A source told the blog that the guy had to sell his car worth N12 million for N4 million and gave it all to the actress who ended up not throwing any party.

Not satisfied, Ronke Odusanya told Jago to sell his house and use the money to assist her studio project.

It is understood that the actress needed to level up with the likes of Mercy Aigbe who boasts of one.

Jago heeded to her demand but had trouble getting the papers to the house which were with his mother who refused to release them.

According to the mother, the house has to be protected because Jago has sold almost all his properties.

Ronke Odusanya has since been threatening her baby daddy using Keyamo. She has also been threatening to report him to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, because the guy is allegedly into fraud.

The case resumes on December 11.

