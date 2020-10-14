Nollywood’s Nsikan Isaac Reveals She Lost Her Father and Brother to Police Shooting

Nsikan Isaac has shared her first-hand experience with gun toting policemen as the nation continues its protest to end police brutality.

The Nollywood actress disclosed that both her father and elder brother were murdered by stray bullets from police shooting episodes.

Nsikan Isaac took to her Instagram page to reveal that 22 years ago, her father died from a stray bullet shot by police and 20 years after the incident, her older brother was slain in front of the family house by the same stray bullet from police officers.

“It took a while but thank God the revolution has begun,” She stated about the ongoing nationwide #EndSARS protests.

