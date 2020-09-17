Nollywood Veteran Jimoh Aliu dies at 81

Veteran Nollywood actor, Pa Jimoh Aliu is dead.

According to a report posted on social media, the octogenarian passed away at the age of 81.

Announcing the sad news on Instagram, Nollywood actor and producer, Kunle Afod wrote;

“Just heard the news now.. Chief Jimoh Aliu died some mins ago… May his soul rest in peace”

His death comes bare 10 days after a son of the Late Baba Sala, Adejumo Boisala Emmanuel took to Facebook to announce the demise of popular veteran Yoruba actor, Babalegba who died at his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State after a long time illness.

