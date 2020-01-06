Nollywood stars mourn late Jennifer Omole

Nollywood actress, Jennifer Omole, who died last week, was buried on Friday evening at Villarejo de Salvanes, Madrid, the Spanish capital.

Following her passing, Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, who played a lead role in the late actress’ hit movie ‘Stolen Vow’ which premiered in UK, Spain and Switzerland in December 2017, on Sunday, broke the news of her death on Instagram.

Omole’s friends said she recently moved to the United Kingdom where she was more successful and had her movie premiered in London.

Uche Ogbodo who penned down a tribute to Jennifer wrote:

“On 3rd January My Dearest Friend @jenniferomole Passed On. I’m Hurting Deep In My Heart but Only God Knows Best. Pls Say A Rest In Peace Prayer for My Girl. May her soul rest in peace!”

In his tribute on Facebook, her manager, Eddyjoe Benson, wrote:

“I Don’t Know What To Say…. Or Write. I Wanna Say Rest In Peace (RIP) My Boss, Jennifer Omole. Working with you made me realize that there are still good people out there. Working with you gave me the level of exposure on how to sell movies to Africa Magic etc…Rest on I can’t question God.”

The late actress, who hailed from Edo State has a number of movies to her credit including a lead role in ‘Adamu and Eva’, a movie shot in Spain.