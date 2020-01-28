Nollywood star shot dead by herdsmen

A Nollywood actor identified simply as ‘Juwon’ has been shot dead by suspected herdsmen along Ogbomoso/Ilorin Expressway.

Juwon reportedly met his tragic end when marauding herdsmen attacked motorists, including some Nollywood actors going to shoot a movie at Otte area of the expressway on Monday.

According to reports, the suspected herdsmen came out from nowhere into the middle of the road and started shooting sporadically.

And the gunshots killed “Juwon” who was among the Nollywood actors on the road at the time.

The deceased was identified as a personal assistant to a popular Yoruba actress, Toyosi Adesanya.

Adesanya told journalists that she was on her way to Ilorin for a movie production when the incident happened.

She, therefore, called on the Federal Government to intensify efforts at ensuring the security of lives and property.

She said,

“We can’t continue like this. The poor boy’s life was just taken away like that.

“We can’t continue to be held to ransom by some armed bandits. The FG should come to our aid.”

The Kwara State police public relations officer (PPRO), Ajayi Okasanmi confirmed the incident, adding that investigation had commenced.