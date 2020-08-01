Nollywood star, Ada Ameh schools feminists on submission

Popular Nollywood Actress, Ada Ameh, has made her stance on feminism very clear as she veers slightly from the norm.

In a recent interview with The Sun, the thespian said;

”I am a feminist but I am not that type of woman that would not love to have a man. Being a feminist doesn’t mean that there shouldn’t be a man. As a Christian, submitting yourself to your man doesn’t make you a fool.”

She also opened up on having a child at 14 and says she has no regrets about that.

“I can never regret having my child at 14. God forbid! The truth is that the ways of God are so different from the ways of man,” she continued.

Just imagine me at this age if I am not married and don’t have a child. I am not saying marriage is the ultimate but we both know what I am talking about.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

