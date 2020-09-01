Nollywood rocked as producers body splits

Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood, is besieged by a cauldron of uncertainty over the impasse rocking the Association of Movie Producers (AMP).

The AMP, one of the leading associations in the nation’s motion picture industry, is facing a leadership tussle that over the weekend led to the emergence of a splinter group.

The national president of AMP, Ralph Nwadike, in a statement after the Board of Trustees meeting on Friday, August 28, 2020, said it was decided that the earlier scheduled election to form a new EXCO was postponed.

The Board, said it took over the EXCO in an interim arrangement, pending when election of new officers would be held.

The Board meeting reportedly took place at the association’s national secretariat located at 16 Bassey Ogamba St, Off Ogunlana Drive, Surulere, Lagos.

But the next day Saturday, August 29, 2020 and at the same secretariat, another faction held an election which threw up new officers to lead the same association.

Mykel Paris Ajaere purportedly emerged national president while Ifeanyi Ezekwe was elected national secretary.

Other elected EXCO members were: Roseya Okwoli – vice president, Wisdom Nwankwo – public relations officer (PRO), Opeyemi Olusanya – treasurer and Chioma Rose Ukeaja – financial secretary.

Following the development, Ralph Nwadike has vowed to ensure that the splinter group does not see the light of the day.

In his reaction, President, Performing Musicians Employers of Nigeria (PMAN), Pretty Okafor has cautioned Nwadike to take it easy so AMP will not be embellished in perpetual leadership crisis like PMAN.

“Rather than have a face-off with the rival group by taking up the matter officially with the Registrar of Trade Unions, see how you can resolve it in-house as a family. I advise that you all come together, annul the election and organise a fresh election that will be accepted by all parties. You can see what has been going on at PMAN,” Okafor advised in a published online message.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

