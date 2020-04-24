Nollywood legend, Yomi Obileye, is dead

Veteran Nollywood actor, Yomi Obileye is dead.

It is understood that then thespian died on Friday morning from an undisclosed ailment.

Laidback and aristocratic, Obileye was known for Tade Ogidan’s movie, Hostages in 1997.

Nigerian actor and comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka who shared a post announcing his death wrote on his page;

“If tears could build a stairway and memories were a lane, we would walk right up to heaven and bring you back again. “

“Rest In Peace Uncle Yomi OBILEYE . Thanks for the memories. I can’t help but want to watch “HOSTAGES” again. Sleep well Egbon and May God give your family and fans the fortitude to bear the loss.”

See his post on IG below: