Nollywood Karibi Fubara Recovers from Kidney Cancer, Shares Photos

Karibi Fabura is grateful for another chance at life.

The Nollywood actor known for his exceptional performance in the 2018 movie, God Calling, took to Instagram to share his journey overcoming cancer of the kidney as well as share pictures.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Fubara who is married to celebrity stylist, Yolanda Okereke, stated that he found out he had a large mid-stage kidney tumor/cancer around Easter and had a successful surgery on may 3, 2020.

Kabiri Fubara expressed utmost gratitude to family, friends, the team of doctors and of course his wife. He also encouraged anyone going through a tough time to remain strong.

