Nollywood Icon, Genevieve Nnaji, Celebrates 20 Years on Screen

Veteran Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Genevieve Nnaji, is celebrating 20 years in the film industry.

The 39-year-old celebrated thespian shared an appreciative message to her fans on her Instagram page, @genevievennaji.

Sharing a picture of her ‘Lion Heart’s script in the New Year message, The Imo State beauty wrote,

“As 2018 comes to an end, I mark 20 years in the art of filmmaking. I am grateful for my life, journey, and growth thus far’’.

“I am happy I could celebrate with you through a product that embodied all of me mentally and spiritually, for all of your pleasure. I love you guys! Happy New Year.”

Nnaji, who recently premiered her directorial debut, ‘Lion Heart’, began acting at the age of 19 in 1998 with the movie, ‘Most Wanted’.

Referred to as the Julia Roberts of Africa by Oprah Winfrey, Nnaji was the first actress to be awarded Best Actress at the 2001 City Peoples Awards.

In 2011, she was honoured with the Member of the Order of the Federal Republic award by the Federal Government for her contributions to the Nigerian movie industry.

In 2015, Nnaji produced her first movie, ‘Road to Yesterday’, which won Best Movie Overall-West Africa at the 2016 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

On Sept. 7, 2018, her directorial debut, ‘Lion Heart’, was acquired by online streaming service, Netflix – making it the first Netflix original film from Nigeria.