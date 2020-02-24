Nollywood heavyweights gather for launch of Regina Daniels’ Magazine [Photos]

The ‘Regina Magazine’ birthed on Saturday night, and it was all glitz and glamour as young actress, Regina Daniels, makes her foray into the world of publishing.

The actress who got married last year to billionaire husband Prince Ned Nwoko got her fans gushing about this new launch.

The unveiling party took place at Ladi Kwali Conference Hall, Sheraton Hotel, Abuja, and had in attendance top dignitaries from the entertainment, business and political spheres.

Among the celebrities in attendance were Desmond Elliot, Segun Arinze, Monalisa Chinda, Eucheria Anobi and Annie Marculy Idibia.

Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi, in her colourful review, described the magazine as a timely masterpiece that will tell the story of the ingenuity and strong will of the Nigerian woman.

Mr Mayor Ikoroha, Editor of the Magazine said;

“Regina is a magazine that celebrates the quintessential African woman.

“It combines celebrity and entertainment news, fashion, style, poise, glamour, fascinating life stories and sometimes some little close of politics.

“This debut edition celebrates super diva Regina Daniels, undoubtedly the most famous Regina in Nigeria today.

“There is a story of her life from a seven-year-old actress to a megastar as well as the great influence of her mother in her life.”

Regina Magazine is dedicated to celebrating Nigerian super divas and women who have succeeded in their endeavours.

The work is also designed to inspire the upcoming generations to achieve great things.