Nollywood Director Ifeanyi Onyeabor Dies on Set

Premium Times is reporting that Ifeanyi Onyeabor is dead.

According to the media house, the top Nollywood filmmaker died yesterday, on Good Friday, while filming on set in Jos, Plateau State, due stress-related complications.

This was also confimred by SIC Entertainment Production Nigeria Limited, a company co-ran with Steve James. And in their statement, the company described him as ’’an over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress.’’

The statement, as shared by Premium Times, partly read:

’’When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most – making movies. ’Onyeabor was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight. ’Onyeabor, will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your movie will keep your memory alive. ’We would like to thank you for the support and the loving words about our brother, director. We are so grateful for everyone who loved Onyeabor’s movie’s and have precious memories of his movies. May his gentle soul rest in peace.’’