Nollywood Actress Uche Ogbodo Explains Her Nude Photo

Weeks after her nude photos stirred conversations on social media, Uche Ogbodo has some explanation for her fans.

The actress spoke with the folks at Punch about the reasoning behind the photo shoot, and the woman she has become. “I wanted to show the world the woman I have become. I am grown, mature, daring, beautiful and confident,” she said.

Asked about the backlash she received, the actress said, “Well, as a public figure, one would usually expect such backlash. Not everyone will sing your praises at all times. Some will definitely find faults with the things you do. So it was expected.”

Asked if she has ever gone under the knife, she said, “My body is 100 percent natural. I haven’t altered my body by having a surgery yet. I only dedicate my time to keeping fit and watching my diet. I have never considered plastic surgery. My body is perfect and I love it. I keep in shape so no need for plastic surgery.”

She continued, “Keeping fit is easy because it is something that can be done anywhere and anytime. It is really easy to combine it with my job. It doesn’t distract me at all. It helps me to also alleviate stress from my life. I love keeping fit.”