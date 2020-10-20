Nollywood Actress, Ada Ameh Loses Daughter

Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh has lost her daughter, Ladi to death today, Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

The screen goddess who stars as Emu Johnson on Africa Magic’s series; ‘The Johnsons’ announced the passing of her only child a few hours ago.

Requesting prayers to deal with the loss, Ada Ameh shared a picture of her beautiful daughter whom she revealed passed away this morning.

She wrote;

“Fans!!! My lovely people. Pray for me. My beautiful darling Child choose to go and be with the Lord early hours of today. Aladi Godgifts Ameh @lalas_touch why did you choose to leave me now? Ladi how you want make I do na? I will be strong!! God Has to help me”.

We pray for fortitude for Ada Ameh to bear the loss and that she surrounded by love at this trying time.

