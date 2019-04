LIB is reporting that Prince Dammy Eke is dead.

According to the blogger, this was confirmed by sources close to the Nollywood actor, who claimed that he slumped yesterday April 28th, and was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Eke reportedly was sharing drinks with friends at a bar in Port Harcout, when the sad event happened.

The cause of death had yet to be confirmed as at press time.