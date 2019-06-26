Nollywood Actor Kagho Reportedly Drowns in Swimming Pool

Punch is reporting that Nollywood actor-director Kagho Harley Akpor, has died after drowning inside the swimming pool of a popular hotel in Asaba, Delta State.

According to the media house, the incident at a film location on Sunday. And while the details remain sketchy, sources close to the situation claimed that Kagho might have drowned because he lacked swimming skills.

However, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adeleke Adeyinka, who was contacted for comment, claimed that the deceased was not at a movie location when he drowned, that he simply went to the swimming pool for other reasons.