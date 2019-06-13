Nollywood Actor Fasasi Olabanke is Reportedly Dead

Veteran actor Fasasi Olabanke is dead.

According to LIB, the Yoruba actor passed on this morning, however, the cause of his death is yet to be made public.

Olabanke rose to fame for his role as Dagunro in a Yoruba epic, and he also went on to star in several other movies, becoming a household name.

Reacting to the news of his death, actor Muyidee Oladapo took to his social media, saying, “Gone too soon boss! May your soul rest in peace. Love you boss but God loves you most. Dagunro Alajiga Ogun. RIP'”

Fans are also mourning the veteran on social media.