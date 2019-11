Theodore Anyanji has died, Instablog9ja is reporting.

According to the blogger, the Nollywood director-actor died yesterday at a prayer healing church in Festac, Lagos State. He reportedly had been battling heart and kidney problems.

The deceased has now been moved to his hometown in Umuaka, Imo State.

Anyanji is famous for helming iconic over forty projects, including, Ihite Kingdom, Adaure, Stigma of Womanhood, and many others.