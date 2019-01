Congratulations to Adeolu Adefarasin!

Yesterday, the Nollywood actor took to his social media to celebrate the news of his ordination, adding that this was a call from God which he never could have ignored.

“So this happened!! Both excited and on edge to see what the Lord has in store for me,” he wrote, adding, “Not a call I take lightly. God has thrown me in the deep end but like I said,. this is my year of water walking.”

And fans are super glad for him.

See the moment he got ordained: