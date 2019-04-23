Nollywood Actor Adam Zango Set to Take a Sixth Wife

Adam Zango is set to take a sixth wife and the actor has taken to his Instagram to share the news.

In his video post, Zango who had gone through five failed marriage (which produced five children), promised to stay married this time, no matter what.

He has concluded arrangements to marry Safiya Umar Chalawa on Friday, April 26, in Gwandu, Kebbi State. And in his post, he added, “I am going to marry my sweetheart, Safiha, and she will be my wife till eternity. I will live with her forever.”

Zango got married for the first time in 2006.

See his post below: