Nollywood Actor Adam Zango Set to Take a Sixth Wife

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Nollywood Actor Adam Zango Set to Take a Sixth Wife

Adam Zango is set to take a sixth wife and the actor has taken to his Instagram to share the news.

In his video post, Zango who had gone through five failed marriage (which produced five children), promised to stay married this time, no matter what.

He has concluded arrangements to marry Safiya Umar Chalawa on Friday, April 26, in Gwandu, Kebbi State. And in his post, he added, “I am going to marry my sweetheart, Safiha, and she will be my wife till eternity. I will live with her forever.”

Zango got married for the first time in 2006.

See his post below:

Related Posts

Tyga Reportedly Drops His $10 Million Lawsuit Against Birdman

April 23, 2019

Blac Chyna Promises to Do Better: “I am Working to be the Best of Me”

April 23, 2019

Fashion Retailer and Asos Billionaire Lost Three of His Children in Sri Lanka Attacks

April 23, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *