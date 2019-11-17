‘Nobody chop life pass Bubu’ – Wizkid says as Buhari returns from London

Afro-pop superstar, Ayo Balogun better known as Wizkid, on Saturday triggered memes with his tweet about  President Muhammadu Buhari’s return from London.

Buhari cut short his three-week private visit to London by two days as he arrived the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja late on Friday night.

The president, who was on an official visit to Saudi Arabia before heading to London on a private visit on November 2, was initially scheduled to return to Nigeria on November 17.

But the official Twitter handle of the Presidency posted a photo of Buhari’s arrival at the airport on Friday night.

Reacting to the photo via his verified Twitter handle @wizkidayo, Wizkid quoted the tweet and wrote:

“Nobody chop life pass bubu”

Expectedly, some neighbour on Twitterstreet have been posting hilarious comments to his tweet.

Check out some of the responses below.

