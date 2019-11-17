‘Nobody chop life pass Bubu’ – Wizkid says as Buhari returns from London

Afro-pop superstar, Ayo Balogun better known as Wizkid, on Saturday triggered memes with his tweet about President Muhammadu Buhari’s return from London.

Buhari cut short his three-week private visit to London by two days as he arrived the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja late on Friday night.

The president, who was on an official visit to Saudi Arabia before heading to London on a private visit on November 2, was initially scheduled to return to Nigeria on November 17.

But the official Twitter handle of the Presidency posted a photo of Buhari’s arrival at the airport on Friday night.

Reacting to the photo via his verified Twitter handle @wizkidayo, Wizkid quoted the tweet and wrote:

“Nobody chop life pass bubu”

Nobody chop life pass Bubu 😌 https://t.co/hB6kUKiN2r — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) November 16, 2019

Expectedly, some neighbour on Twitterstreet have been posting hilarious comments to his tweet.

Check out some of the responses below.

Nigerians are lucky their president lives abroad now he is on a state visit in his own country. ..We should send Uhuru Kenyatta to Pakistan or Afghan too 😅😅 Better life to our African presidents . — ♏αяt¡n ♏artrÖz Özil (@MartinMartroz) November 16, 2019

Is he the one you sang about in "Jaiye Jaiye" "Lagos today, London tommorow. Oluwa lo se o" — Mazi Marvin the Paranoid Android (@Boboye_Ak) November 16, 2019

Na him b chairman BOT Chop Life Gang — ThugLife😎🤞🏽 (@WizkidFc) November 16, 2019