Nobody can rig Edo Election – Wike explodes

Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and National Chairman of the PDP Campaign Council of the Edo 2020 election has warned that the State would be a no go area for any sort of rigging by the All Progressives Congress.

Wike sated this as the PDP flagged-off its campaign for the September 19 Edo State governorship election in Benin City on Saturday, warning that any attempt to do so will be resisted.

Speaking at the rally which held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Wike declared: “Nobody can rig this Edo election. No one man can decide what happens in Edo. Today ends godfatherism in the state.

“The only thing that keeps the APC going is that they believe in rigging, but this very one, it will be very, very difficult.”

The Governor urged the people of the State to rise up and defend their votes and should not allow anyone, whether security agency or Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) personnel to rig the election, adding: “Vote and protect your votes and nothing will happen to anybody because I believe Obaseki has done well and the election is already won.

‘Obaseki is one of the best things that have happened to PDP. He has done well by resisting godfathers. Now, there is no hope for APC as Edo is now a PDP State. We will not allow them to take Edo,” he said.

In his speech, the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tanbuwal, advised the Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, to build on the legacies of his predecessor, Prof Attahiru Jega, who ensured one man one vote, saying that he should not allow anybody to use him.

Other speakers at the event include Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus.

