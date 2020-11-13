Noble Igwe Threatens to “Disrespect Your Fav” After Erica Nlewedim’s Fans Dragged Him

Noble Igwe was dragged for filth yesterday by the Elites–fans of Erica Nlewedim, after he showed up at her unveiling party in Lagos.

Noble had unkind things to say about the actress during her stay in the Big Brother Naija reality TV show. And so it came as a shock to the Elites when they spotted him at her unveiling party where Nigerian Breweries unveiled her as the brand ambassadors for the Star Radler and Legend brands.

And they dragged him, with some using the biblical quote of God preparing the table in the presence of [Erica’s] enemies. Noble flipped and threatened to “disrespect” Erica.

“Please don’t make me disrespect your fav, I’m begging you,” he tweeted, and told another Elite: “I was already at this table. So many years and counting.”

He then posted videos of himself drinking from the Tiger beer brand he represents.

See his posts:

Please don’t make me disrespect your fav, I’m begging you. — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) November 12, 2020

I was already at this table✌🏾

So many years and counting. https://t.co/488oZ3mc85 — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) November 12, 2020

But then, I have to end the night with the best of them all ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/cxVOG2VVu1 — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) November 12, 2020

