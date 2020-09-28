Noble Igwe Steady Dishing Advice Post BBN

Noble Igwe has dished out some very timely advice in the wake of the end of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, season five, Lockdown edition.

The blogger who was an ardent follower of the show took to Twitter to pass some important information to some contestants, fans and even management teams.

Noble Igwe requested fans to be gentle with their favourites especially when they see them in the company of people they tag ‘enemies’ because at the end of the day, the goal is to make money.

He also went on to advice that Vee’s management tread gently and help change the narrative about her out there given that she’s probably the most hated housemate this season.

Noble advised supporters and celebrities especially those who campaigned for Laycon to emerge the winner of the show not to expect a lifetime of ‘head bowing’ from him.

Fans, remember that your favorite needs to make money.

You make more money when you tap from different fan bases.

Don’t be hard on them, don’t try to dictate to them.

At most, 6 months from now,a new show will come up and some of today’s stars will be drowned.

Be gentle — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) September 27, 2020

I also pray that people that pushed for Laycon will be okay with the initial “Thank Yous” and not think he owes them a lifetime supply of “Head bowing when shaking their hands” .

He can’t possibly reach out to all and I pray nobody’s feelings gets hurt. — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) September 27, 2020

It’s a pity that Covid will affect Eric’s line of business but I pray he makes it big.

He left a bit early and didn’t quite built a following.

I’d like to see him cash out from personal training. — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) September 27, 2020

Vee will need a good team by her side.

Her team will need to change the narrative, there would be no need for gra-gra, win people like you need them and push the music to the fore. — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) September 27, 2020

That’s why I hate the fan war like you don’t know that there’s money to be made. https://t.co/9Y7Z204S5r — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) September 27, 2020

