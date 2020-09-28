Noble Igwe Steady Dishing Advice Post BBN

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Noble Igwe has dished out some very timely advice in the wake of the end of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, season five, Lockdown edition.

The blogger who was an ardent follower of the show took to Twitter to pass some important information to some contestants, fans and even management teams.

Noble Igwe requested fans to be gentle with their favourites especially when they see them in the company of people they tag ‘enemies’ because at the end of the day, the goal is to make money.

He also went on to advice that Vee’s management tread gently and help change the narrative about her out there given that she’s probably the most hated housemate this season.

Noble advised supporters and celebrities especially those who campaigned for Laycon to emerge the winner of the show not to expect a lifetime of ‘head bowing’ from him.

See his tweets below.

