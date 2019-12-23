Noble Igwe Advises Igbo Men to Quit Making Christmas a Daunting Period for Women

Noble Igwe has taken to his Twitter to speak the truth about how the Christmas season is always a difficult period for Igbo women, and many men have a problem with this.

“Most Igbo men like to use the Christmas period to show that their wives can cook, nobody is doubting your wife’s ability but she deserves to enjoy the Christmas too,” he wrote, adding, “Most of us grew up watching our moms live in the kitchen during this period as guests won’t stop coming. Change it!”

The fashion blogger further added: “If you’ve known me for long,you’d know that I have always emphasized that the woman’s place is never in the kitchen & no man should marry to be fed by a woman. You can’t claim to love someone and watch then stay in the kitchen all day everyday during the festivities. Do better.”

Dear Men,

Don’t come to my TL to mention that maids are human.

I said “Hire chefs,Cooks,Ndi Osi ite”.

I didn’t say subject your helps to this, I said ‘Hire people who do this for a living and these people consider the Christmas period as peak period for their businesses” — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) December 23, 2019

And as expected, many men did not agree with this. Check out their reactions:

Change what pls ? My mom love cooking , she is not complaining . This is the type of message that breaks people's homes . Some women that doesn't know how to cook will support you. — Sweet Little Lies (@fynbatz) December 22, 2019

Are the wives actually complaining?. So far they love it leave them to it. And if the husband wants to take the family out so be it. But don't criminalize the act. Our mothers love it. — 👑 Adémọlá Quwam Élèbúté (@JuveFanNigeria) December 22, 2019

And here are the folks who agree with Noble Igwe:

LMAOOOO. Noble said maybe women should also relax and enjoy christmas and my man said this is the kind of message that breaks homes. We are really and truly finished. https://t.co/ZagrFQUeqm — OriginalBabyGirl (@chinasa_anukam) December 23, 2019

Noble has pissed off Igbo men. All because he told them to get cooks so their mums and wives don’t spend all of Christmas Day in the kitchen. They are fighting with him in his mentions 😂😂😂 — Bugo (@lifewithbugo) December 23, 2019

Husbands& Sons,during this Christmas period, don’t let your mothers and wives slave in the kitchen and miss all the interesting parts is the season.

Hire a cook / chef and let them get some rest.

Ejiro afufu anya isi. — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) December 22, 2019

Mothers and their daughters are the one that suffer this, there is no joy in it and I'm saying this from experience. We are talking about starting the preparation a day before oo, then wake up early to start cooking. Men? They will do anything to keep you on bended knees. https://t.co/0jA9QdXh5f — Eke (@Ekennma) December 23, 2019