Noble Igwe Advises Igbo Men to Quit Making Christmas a Daunting Period for Women

Noble Igwe has taken to his Twitter to speak the truth about how the Christmas season is always a difficult period for Igbo women, and many men have a problem with this.

“Most Igbo men like to use the Christmas period to show that their wives can cook, nobody is doubting your wife’s ability but she deserves to enjoy the Christmas too,” he wrote, adding, “Most of us grew up watching our moms live in the kitchen during this period as guests won’t stop coming. Change it!”

The fashion blogger further added: “If you’ve known me for long,you’d know that I have always emphasized that the woman’s place is never in the kitchen & no man should marry to be fed by a woman. You can’t claim to love someone and watch then stay in the kitchen all day everyday during the festivities. Do better.”

See the tweets:

And as expected, many men did not agree with this. Check out their reactions:

And here are the folks who agree with Noble Igwe:

