Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, unveils first novel in 48 years

Nobel Laureate Prof Wole Soyinka has formally launched his new novel, titled: Chronicles of the Happiest People on Earth.

The book which launched at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos, is coming 48 years after his two works – The Interpreters (1965) and Season of Anomy (1973).

Speaking at the book presentation, Soyinka explained why he returned to prose and how long it took him to complete the book.

“Some themes demand a greater expository approach. So I returned to prose,” the revered playwright said.

While speaking about the time frame working on the book, he said, “Regarding the theme itself, the answer to that will be forever in terms of deciding. But in reality, when I have to start putting something down, I will say for two years.“

When asked if he would like the work to be seen as fiction, the author said, “I’m going to leave that to the readers to take whatever they want out of it.”

Also commenting on how long it took him to write the novel, the Nobel Laureate said it took him forever, adding that writing the book was a problem he dealt with for many years and he had to escape twice, first to Senegal and then to Ghana before he could concentrate on the book. He actually spent about two years to write it.

“I just could not concentrate sufficiently within these borders,” he stated.

PMNews reports that the novel is published by Bookcraft Publishing, Ibadan.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

