‘No Woman Will Ever Submit to a Bully’, Betty Irabor on Submission

Betty Irabor has about thirty seven years marriage experience so it’s safe to say that she knows a thing or two about submission.

The Genevieve magazine boss shared her thoughts on the subject in a tweet on Friday, September 25.

Betty Irabor revealed that she had read a lot of books on wives submitting to their husbands and the counter arguments and her conclusion on the matter is that it’s easy for women to submit to men who care and also ‘submit’ to them.

Mrs Irabor however said that for the men who are bullies and feel their wives owe them submission, it won’t happen.

I have read a lot about "wives submitting to their husbands" and the counter arguments..Truth is, submitting to a "na man u bi" kind of guy; who cares for u & also "submits" to u comes naturally. No woman will ever SUBMIT to a bully who thinks his wife OWES him submission. — Betty Irabor (@BettyIrabor) September 25, 2020

