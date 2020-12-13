‘No Wisdom, No Courage’ – Trump tears into US Supreme Court

US President Donald Trump has finally reacted to the Supreme Court dumping the Texas lawsuit challenging the election victory of Joe Biden.

The enraged president ranted Saturday about getting “screwed,” boasting he “got more votes than any other sitting president in history” – yet “purportedly lost”.

The Texas lawsuit was seeking to toss all the votes in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, which happened to vote for Biden. The suit was backed by 17 other red states.

But the court tossed the suit Friday because Texas “lacked standing” to challenge votes in other states, it said in a brief, unsigned order.

In “a flash” the suit was “thrown out and gone, without even looking at the many reasons it was brought,” Trump angrily tweeted. “A rigged election, fight on!” he added.

He complained bitterly that no court has yet judged his complaints about election fraud on their “merits” — saying “It’s a “legal disgrace, an embarrassment to the USA!!!”

He grumbled that the Supreme Curt “really let us down,” and has “no wisdom, no courage!”

Twitter marked the tweets about a rigged election “disputed.”

The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

So, you’re the President of the United States, and you just went through an election where you got more votes than any sitting President in history, by far – and purportedly lost. You can’t get “standing” before the Supreme Court, so you “intervene” with wonderful states….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

….that, after careful study and consideration, think you got “screwed”, something which will hurt them also. Many others likewise join the suit but, within a flash, it is thrown out and gone, without even looking at the many reasons it was brought. A Rigged Election, fight on! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

“We’ve not gotten any court to judge this (the vote) on its merit.” @DanPatrick of Texas. It is a legal disgrace, an embarrassment to the USA!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

The Supreme Court decision is widely viewed as a final, devastating blow to Trump’s battle to overturn election results. “

The Electoral College meets Monday to cast ballots reflecting the voters’ choice of President-elect Biden.

While critics responded to Trump’s complaints by telling him to get ready to hit the road, a number of supporters ominously called on him to utilize his backers — and even the military — to remain in the Oval office.

