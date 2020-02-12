‘No Valentine’ – Falz cries out over single status

Top Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana also known as Falz, has taken to social media to express his pain of not having any lady to spend Valentine’s Day with.

Falz the bahd guy took to his official Twitter account to cry out that upon how sweet he looks, he still has no Valentine date.

This comes a month after the president of the Sweet Boys Association (SBA) took to social media to lament over his single status.

Check out his tweet on the matter below.

Upon mush sweetneizz like deez, no falantime? 😢 pic.twitter.com/7l8xzK5Xp9 — Old-School Ronaldo (@falzthebahdguy) February 11, 2020

Questions however remain as to whether Falz is voluntarily single or not, considering his status as one of the most trendy artistes in the country.

Not hard to imagine ladies clawing each other’s eyes out for a date with him.