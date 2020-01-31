‘No talk of Service Chiefs tenure with Buhari’ – NSA Monguno

National Security Adviser Babagana Monguno on Thursday disclosed that a closed-door meeting which President Muhammadu Buhari held with security chiefs did not discuss the sacking of the latter.

The meeting came amid calls by the National Assembly stressed the need to overhaul the security architecture, especially by removing the service chiefs in a bid to tackle the growing insecurity in the country.

Buhari had recently complained that attacks by bandits on vulnerable Nigerians were becoming unbearable, promising to tackle the problem decisively.

Briefing State House correspondents after the meeting, Monguno said the chiefs received instructions from the president urging various security arms to collaborate more in combating criminality.

But asked whether a review of the service chiefs was discussed, the NSA replied: “Nothing of such came up.”

Meanwhile, The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) urged the National Assembly yesterday to “stand with Nigerians and resist every attempt that will make it succumb to any form of harassments, intimidations and innuendos from paid agents and cabal in the presidency who have shown that the interest of ordinary Nigerians is not their priority.”

The party was reacting to a scathing response by the presidency following calls on Buhari to resign over his alleged poor handling of the nation’s security.

In a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said the Buhari presidency must accept this apolitical verdict, which “transcends ethnic, political and religious boundaries, especially after President Muhammadu Buhari admitted failure by expressing ‘surprise’ at the level of insecurity across the nation under its watch.”

The party said the fact that the presidency resorted to hurling insults, hate language and threats against patriotic Nigerians, including senators, instead of addressing insecurity, shows it has no answer to the problem.