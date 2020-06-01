‘No Sex in the Kitchen or Garage’ Gifty Powers Blasts Musicians and Their Crew

Gifty Powers isn’t down for the trend of musicians living in the same house with their crew.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate expressed her disdain for the lifestyle choice on social media lamenting that “for a whole country to live with you in the same house is ugly abeg”.

The model and mother of one decried the lack of privacy this brings about writing that;

“No privacy. No bedroom talks.No sex in the kitchen or garage or toilet or laundry room… ahn ahn kilode naa”

Gifty Powers went further to state that these boys are the first to run for cover whenever there’s an attack so inherently, they serve no use.

