No Sallah homage to Buhari – Presidency

The Presidency has cancelled this year’s Eid-el-Fitr (Sallah) homage to President Muhammadu Buhari by various communities.

Furthermore, it said the President would be conducting a private Eid prayers with his family to mark the end of the month-long Ramadan fasting.

The new measures were disclosed in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, on Friday, just as the Inspector General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, reminded the public that socio-religious gatherings remain banned.

According to the Presidency, the changes in the pattern of celebrating Sallah with the President this year are both in obedience to new rules to help in combating the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure social distancing.

“With the Eid-el-Fitr celebration around the corner and the month-long Ramadan fast coming to an end, President Muhammadu Buhari will be conducting his Eid prayers with his family at home,” the statement read.

“This is in observance of the lockdown measures in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, put in place to save lives and protect people from all dangers.

“This is also in line with the directive of the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, suspending Eid congregational prayers across the country as well as the protocol against mass gathering issued by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

“Further to this, the President, who has traditionally shared the joyous moment with top government officials, political leaders, community heads, Muslim and Christian religious leaders and children, will not be receiving these homages in a bid to stop coronavirus from further spreading.”

