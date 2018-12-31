No Racism: Hotel Fires Staff for Evicting Black Guest

The DoubleTree Portland hotel has fired two staff members, after they were filmed evicting an African-American guest who was using his phone in the lobby.

Jermaine Massey, 34, was accused of “loitering” by a security guard, who told him police had been called to “escort him off the property”.

Mr Massey, who was returning a call from his mother, explained that he was a guest at the Oregon hotel.

“Not any more,” the guard replied.

The security guard, named in US media as Earl Meyers, told Mr Massey that he was a threat to security and would be asked to leave if he could not provide a room number.

Mr Massey’s lawyer, Greg Kafoury, said his client had showed the security guard his key card. He said Mr Massey’s only crime had been “calling his mother while black”.

Mr Massey was led to his room to collect his possessions and escorted off the premises by officers.

Tonight I was racially profiled and discriminated against for taking a phone call in the lobby of my hotel room at @doubletreepdx @doubletree.The security guard “Earl” decided that he would call the police on me,the exact reason is still unclear to me.pls watch and retweet! pic.twitter.com/sZ5ABNsiEO — Jermaine (@Mymainereason1) December 23, 2018

He later posted phone footage showing parts of the 22 December encounter on social media. “I was racially profiled and discriminated against for taking a phone call in the lobby,” he wrote on Twitter.

On 29 December, the DoubleTree hotel chain, which is owned by Hilton, tweeted that it has “zero tolerance for racism” and “deeply apologizes to Mr Massey”.

DoubleTree by Hilton has zero tolerance for racism. The DoubleTree by Hilton Portland, independently owned and operated, terminated 2 employees involved in the mistreatment of Mr. Massey and is working with Diversity & Inclusion experts. Hilton deeply apologizes to Mr. Massey. — DoubleTree by Hilton (@doubletree) December 29, 2018

Several social media users criticised the slowness of the hotel’s response, which came a week after the incident, and accused it of apologising for PR purposes.