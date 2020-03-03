No plans to postpone Edo 2020 over Coronavirus – Minister

The Federal Government has no plan to postpone the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival, which is expected to begin this month, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has said.

Debunking the rumour that the Edo 2020 would be postponed due to the fear of the spread of Coronavirous, Dare, who spoke through the ministry’s Director of Planning and a member of the Main Organizing Committee, Peter Nelson, said, “the Games will go on as scheduled. There is nothing to be worried about.

“The Ministry has directed the setting up of an isolation centre to take care of any case of the virus. The Director of Sports Medicine is working closely with the Edo State Government to ensure a hitch free Festival. We have no doubt that everything will work well.”

He said the rumour about postponing the festival was unfounded and emanated from mischievous people, “whose wish cannot come to pass. We are on top of the situation and we are going to have a very successful Festival.”

He also assured that the ministry embarked on an inspection last week and all the facilities were almost ready with finishing touches being put in some.

To underscore the importance and readiness for the Games, the minister met last week with officials of the Ministry of Health and a delegation of WHO to collaborate on how to curb communicable diseases like tuberculosis and other viral infections.

The Edo 2020 National Sports Festival is billed to hold from March 22 to April 1.