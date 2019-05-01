No Plans for Jussie Smollett’s Character in Empire Season 6

Jussie Smollett may no longer appear in “Empire.”

This was confirmed on the eve of the series’ fifth season finale by Fox Entertainment and 20th Century Fox Television in a statement in which they said that there are no plans for the actor in the sixth season.

“Empire continues to break barriers with its emotionally powerful storytelling, and it remains a core part of the Fox legacy,” Michael Thorn, Fox Entertainment’s president of entertainment, said, per Variety. “We want to thank everyone on the show—Taraji, Terrence, and the entire cast, as well as Lee, Danny, Brett, Sanaa, Brian, Francie, Dennis and their teams—all of whom have done a tremendous job this season. We know there are so many more stories to tell, and we can’t wait to see what they have in store for Season Six.”

Fox also addressed the fans’ biggest question: What will happen to Smollett’s character, Jamal Lyon?

Though the studio claimed it had conducted negotiations for the actor’s return, there are currently “no plans” to bring Smollett’s character back for season 6.

“By mutual agreement, the studio has negotiated an extension to Jussie Smollett’s option for season six, but at this time there are no plans for the character of Jamal to return to Empire,” Fox Entertainment and 20th Century Fox Television said in a statement.

And all of this comes after charges brought against Smollett, who was accused of orchestrating his own hate attack, were droped.