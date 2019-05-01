‘No Part of Nigeria will be Neglected Under Me’ – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says no part of the country, regardless of its geographical location or political leaning, will be abandoned during his administration.

The president made the remark at the inauguration and handing over of erosion/flood control and road improvement projects at the Federal University Dutse, Jigawa state on Tuesday.

Represented by Abdulrahman Danbazau, minister of interior, Buhari said that the project was one of the ecological intervention programmes approved for the first quarter of 2018.

He added that it was approved by the federal executive council on August 8, 2018, with a completion period of six months.

“It was fully completed in March 2019. The project is expected to check flooding menace within the university campus,” he said.

Buhari said that the completion of the project has also underscored the federal government’s concerted effort and sincerity of purpose in tackling environmental problems in the country.

“Today’s project inauguration and handing over must be commended as it will offer the community an opportunity to take ownership of the project in order to ensure its care, maintenance and stability,” he said.

“I, therefore, call on the benefiting community to see the projects as yours, jealously guard it and prevent dumping of refuse in the constructed drainage channels.”

Buhari has often been accused of favouring the north above other regions in his appointments and projects.

It remains to be seen if the narrative will change in his second term.