‘No One Can Can Force Me to Get Married’ – Don Jazzy

Don Jazzy wants you all to know he will walk down the aisle with his partner only if he chooses to, no matter the pressure he endures from family and friends.

The influential music producer made this known yesterday in a chat with friends, during which his disc-jockey DJ BigN reminded him about getting married.

“No one can force the Don to get married,” he said in a hearty way but making the point firm. And other stars who are in his circle hopped on to tell how they had also tried and failed to get him to get married.

See the exchange below: