‘No offer on the table yet’ – Ighalo speaks on United future

Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo has revealed that he has yet to receive an offer from Manchester United over a permanent deal.

The 30-year-old joined United on loan from Shanghai Shenhua in January, with the temporary deal set to expire at the end of June.

Despite having fared well so far – he has scored four goals in eight appearances forUnited – Ighalo is uncertain where he will be playing next season.

He told Elegbete TV: “There is no offer on the table yet.

“Because the season is still on and I’m yet to finish my loan deal. I don’t just take decisions alone in my life. I have a principle and I have a guideline for everything I do. I always pray to God to direct me.

“I have seen so many tweets about this. I have seen so many people going crazy, (saying) ‘go back to China’, some say stay with Man United.

“Have you seen me say a word? I don’t have anything to say. When the season’s finished and I get two offers from the two teams, then I will sit and think about it, pray about it and whatever God says I should do, I will go with that.”

Ighalo insists that he isn’t taking notice of what anybody says about his future and says that he is in no rush to make a decision.

The former Nigeria international insists that he wants to complete his loan spell at United amid confusion as to when the season will end.

He said: “I don’t just sit down and take decisions, and I don’t get carried away with whatever people say. I came to Manchester United to play for a pay cut because I wanted to.

“So anything could happen, but I want the season to finish and my loan to finish. Then I will see everything I have.

“You don’t just rush and do things: ‘I’m going here, I’m going here’. I have to sit down and finish the season well, sit down with my agent, see what’s on the ground: A, B, C, D, is on the ground. Okay we have to pick.”