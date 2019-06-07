‘No Need to Visit Aso Rock over Senate Presidency’ – Ndume

Senator Ali Ndume says his quest to head the senate still stands despite his rival, Ahmed Lawan getting the backing of the presidency and other major stakeholders.

Lawan, senate leader, is the choice of President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC). But Ndume has refused to withdraw from the race.

In a chat with journalists Thursday, the senator representing Borno South dismissed the report that he was invited to the presidential villa in Abuja by Buhari, saying he had no reason to visit the president to be persuaded to step down for Lawan.

“Nobody has invited me to the Villa. There won’t be cause for it,” Ndume said.

“My quest to contest the Senate President election Insha Allah on Tuesday next week stands.”

Danjuma Goje, senator representing Gombe central, withdrew from the race after a meeting with Buhari on Thursday.

Goje said he took the decision out of respect for the president and the leadership of the APC.

“I want to say that as an elder statesman in the senate for a long time, at my age, I should be able to appreciate leadership coming from our elders,” Goje had said.

“So in spite of all these calls, in spite of all the support I have among my colleagues in the senate, I have decided to in deference to the loyalty I have for his excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari and in deference to the loyalty I have for my party, the APC in the interest of our party and the development of this country.”

As it stands, Ndume will go head to head with Lawan when the ninth assembly officially opens next Tuesday.