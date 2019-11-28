‘No Masturbation for Free in 2020’ – Juliet Ibrahim’s Bizarre New Year Resolution

Ghanaian actress and media personality, Juliet Ibrahim, has set a rather bizarre plan for 2020, saying there will be no free masturbation!

In a post on Instagram, the Lebanese-born Ghanaian warned fans and non-fans there will be no freebies in the coming year.

She wrote,

“2020 is the year of not doing anything for free; not even masturbation.”

This comes a week after the ex-beauty queen said she would switch her attention to Hollywood in the coming year.

She added that African movies are beginning to gain attention abroad which is why she is looking forward to working with heavyweights on Hollywood.

She said

“That is my plan for 2020! I think that Hollywood is feeling the pressure of paying attention to Nollywood and other African film industries which is very exciting as someone seeking to bring content to this country. I am looking to act, produce, write and collaborate more with Black women in the industry such as Ava Duvernay, Debra Martin Chase, Michelle Sneed and others who have set the path on fire for Black women in film in Hollywood”

Juliet Ibrahim has been in the public eye over the past months. In September, she cautioned blogs over misinterpretations of her book, A Toast to Life, and her life based on interviews granted to promote the book.

She also launched an attack at an On-Air Personality (OAP), Akuko Perming of TV Africa, who asked her to return to her ex-husband, rapper Iceberg Slim, instead of waiting for Mr Right.

We may have to watch out for her in 2020…